Nettles Brown honorary captain at Oct. 19 NSU game

By Sid Hall, Military Affairs Coordinator / ROTC Program Manager

NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Lesh Nettles Brown, U.S. Air Force Retired, the honorary captain during its home football game against Southeastern Louisiana University Oct. 19.

In 1966, Brown received a direct commission as a Health Services Administrator after three years of enlisted service. He was a Clinic Administrator and Associate Hospital Administrator before serving on the Health Services staff for Headquarters, Tactical Air Command.

Brown was activated during Operations Desert Shield/Storm to serve as the Hospital Administrator for the 23rd Medical Group, England AFB LA. He deployed to Southeast Asia to command the 4409 OSW Hospital. Later, he served on the Health Services staff of the Air Force Surgeon General. His final assignment was Administrator for the 433rd Contingency Hospital, Lackland AFB TX. After 33 years of military service, Brown retired in 1993. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

A pillar of the community, Brown is well known for his many years of volunteer service. Notably, he has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches for over 50 years, including service as past president of Kiwanis International. He is the past chairman of the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana and served as chairman of the Board of Trustees for First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches. Additionally, he is the president of the Natchitoches Parish Port Commission and has long supported his alma mater, NSU. In May, the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce named him the recipient of their 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brown is a Financial Services Professional with New York Life Insurance and is both a Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant. A native of Coushatta, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern. He was escorted on field by NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones and Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Smalley, U.S. Army Retired, Northwestern Demon Regiment Chief of Staff.