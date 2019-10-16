New access to Walmart, Kroger stores on Airline to start construction this week

The highly anticipated cross-access drive between two stores on Airline Drive could start construction this week.

Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson gave an update Tuesday to the Bossier City Council on the cross-access drive between the Walmart and Kroger stores on Airline Drive.

“The driveways that will connect Kroger and Walmart parking lots, we have plans to begin Thursday,” Hudson said. “It shouldn’t take too long.”

Weather permitting, the fence that divides both stores will be taken down Thursday. Following the removal of the fence, barricades will be erected to prohibit pedestrians from driving between the two stores while the driveways are being constructed.

After the driveways are constructed and the concrete has cured, the barricades will then be removed allowing pedestrians the ability to drive between both stores.

“The goal is to have this complete before Halloween,” Hudson told the Press-Tribune.

Further traffic project updates discussed at the council meeting were the expansion of Swan Lake Road under I-220, the widening of Viking Drive, the extension of Innovation Drive to Airline Drive, and the Walter O Bigby Carriageway project.