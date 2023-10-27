New art exhibit to open in BPCC’s Donna Service Gallery

Bossier Parish Community College is pleased to announce the opening of its newest art exhibit, The Italian Notebook Series: Explorations by Kit Gilbert. The exhibit, which is on display in the Donna Service Gallery beginning November 1, features sixteen mixed media & collage works produced in response to Gilbert’s travels through Italy.

About her work, Gilbert states; “Because I was born in Louisiana and grew up in West Texas…my earliest influences were the wet, lush, natural world of Louisiana and the shimmering heat and light of the Texas plains. Later influenced by abstract expressionism and by the modernist penchant for making art about art, my work concerns itself with both the form of nature and the nature of modern life.”

The show is made possible through a partnership between BPCC and the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation (RLCF), an organization providing programming in the arts, outdoor adventure, and healthy living, wherein participants develop an appreciation of the world and are challenged to enhance their communities. The collection of artworks on exhibit are a generous donation of the artist in support of the RLCF initiatives and mission.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Wednesday, November 1, from 11am until 1pm on the first floor of the John R. McConathy Administration Building (Building A) on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. Representatives of the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. In addition, four artists – Erica Branch, Irene Gallion, Kirk Reedstrom, and Alexander Richardson – will speak about their artworks that are concurrently on display in the ‘Impromptu Illustrations’ exhibit in the BPCC Learning Commons Library, which is also located in Building A.

Kelly McDade, Professor of Art & Humanities and Donna Service Gallery Co-Coordinator, is grateful for the opportunity to feature Gilbert’s work.

“Our partnership with [Gilbert] and the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation makes evident BPCC’s commitment to serve as a valuable community partner, and a catalyst for growth, contributing to the social and cultural vitality of our region,” McDade said.

Title of Exhibition: The Italian Notebook Series: Explorations by Kit Gilbert

Dates of exhibit: November 1, 2023 – December 12, 2023

Opening Reception & Artist Talk: Wednesday, November 1, 11am – 1pm

Location: Donna Service Gallery, John R. McConathy Administration Building (Building A)

Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Gallery Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 3:30pm

For more information, contact Kelly McDade at kmcdade@bpcc.edu.