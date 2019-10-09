New bank to open in south Bossier

A new bank is coming to south Bossier, it was announced Wednesday.

Jason Smith, president of Citizens National Bank, was guest speaker at the South Bossier Luncheon held at Fat Tuesday’s in south Bossier City Oct. 9. He announced that a former bank located near the Jimmie Davis Bridge is being renovated to become the company’s latest branch.

Advertisement

“We believe in this area. We believe in south Bossier and the opportunity it provides us as a company,” Smith said.

The property at 1600 Jimmie Davis Highway has laid dormant for some time, and was acquired by Citizens National Bank at the start of 2019. It is currently being overhauled by Brown Builders, a company based in south Bossier, with an eye on opening by the end of the year.

“We hope to bring our brand of banking to south Bossier. I see some financial institutions are leaving the market, but because of our roots we believe more than ever we can be successful and have an important part in making this a great place to live, work, and worship,” Smith added.

Lisa Hyde, executive branch manager for Citizens National Bank in south Bossier, told luncheon attendees that the bank wants to be a part of the south Bossier community. In fact, she said the branch has already engaged area schools to see how they can work together.

She also noted that Citizens National Bank sponsored the Sixth Annual South Bossier Family Fun event Saturday, Oct. 5 with more than 20 employees on hand to help volunteer.

“That’s what we want to do — we want to help and get out in the community, we want south Bossier to grow,” Hyde said. “It’s very near and dear to my heart. ’m very excited about getting out there.”

Citizens National Bank President Jason Smith explains the bank’s motto during the South Bossier Luncheon Oct. 9. (Randy Brown/Press-Tribune)

Smith said the bank’s slogan “CNBelieve” is part of their corporate and community philosophy.

He noted that this week the bank is celebrating its 34th birthday.

“It’s that CNBelieve thing that got our original group of directors together some 34 years ago to found the bank in Bossier City to cater to the needs of its citizens. All these years, we’ve been able to stay true to our mission,” Smith said.

He noted that since 1985, Citizens National Bank has grown to be the ninth largest community bank in the state.

“(The founders’) belief in Bossier is what has brought us to where we are today,” Smith added.