New Barksdale Market this Sunday!

The new Barksdale Market opens this Sunday April 16th and will run continuously every Sunday thru June 18th. Come enjoy this new community market located at 3224 Barksdale Blvd every Sunday from 10AM-2PM.



We have space for 3 dozen vendors weekly, with lots of produce, farm goods, breakfast and lunch foods, handmade items, honey, crafts, soap, retail vendors, boutiques, kids activities, and so much more. A few of the vendors include Crawford Farms, Man Made Soap, Always Miss Bee Haven Honey, Grady’s BBQ and Southern Comfort Foods, SOBo Cold Brew, Johnny Tamale, Crazy Lemonade, Clown for Hire, Juniper’s Boutique, De’nic Pet Collection, Leggings Lady, Jobe16 Creations, Nailed It By Kelly, Christy’s Baked Goods Jams and Jellies, Entwined Arts, Stay Freshie, Beard Justice, Kev’s Kitchen, Homegrown in a Jar, and more.

New vendors are joining weekly and there is something for the entire family. We are also leashed pet friendly! Indoor seating area and restrooms.



-Please come support your local community, and invite your friends and family to come to the market and do some shopping. FREE Admission and FREE Parking.



Located at 3224 Barksdale Blvd in south Bossier near Southern Maid in the parking lot of Bedrock Academy. Every Sunday thru June 18th 10AM-2PM.