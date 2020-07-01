New billing procedure for Sligo Water System

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Customers of the Sligo Water System will begin paying their water/sewage bill directly to the Sligo Water System in July following an agreement between the water system and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Notice of and information related to the change will be included with customers’ June bills. Bills will be originated by the Sligo system. There will be no change in the billing dates, nor late fees.

For emergency sewer issues, please call Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 (318) 742-9748, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.