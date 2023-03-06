New bossier parish library director

Felesha Sweeney, who has served for eight years as assistant branch manager at

the Haughton library, has been named to lead the parish system as Bossier Parish

Director of Libraries.



Sweeney was chosen from a group of finalists for the position following interviews

with the parish’s Library Board of Control. She was recommended by the Board

and approved by the parish Police Jury at its Wednesday, March 1 meeting.



“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve the parish as libraries director,

and I am humbled that the board and Police Jury put their trust in me,” Sweeney

said. “I hope to continue the plans and programs that have made our system one of

the best in the state.”



As assistant branch manager at Haughton, she was responsible for working with

children, teens and adults plus facilitating several programs including a monthly

book club, Seated Chair Exercise and others.



Sweeney is a life-long resident of Haughton and graduated from Haughton High

School. She has served her community over the years, helping organize carnivals

and parades that involve planning, implementing and raising funds for support.



She has served Brack’s Chapel C.M.E. Church as musician and choir director.



Sweeney was instrumental in organizing a Sunday Night Live program that

brought together churches in the area to provide entertainment as an alternative to

trick-or-treat activities. Sweeney is a member of Word of God Ministries.



Following her graduation from Haughton High, Sweeney received her B.S. in

business administration from Wiley College in Marshal, Texas. She plans to seek

an advanced degree in the future.



“I know there’s going to be some hard work ahead and I look forward to being part

of a team of individuals who want to serve the people of Bossier Parish,” Sweeney

said. “There are many outstanding people in our libraries and I want to be the kind

of leader that shows confidence in, and support for our staff.”



Sweeney has been married to her husband, Donald, for 25 years and the couple has

five children.