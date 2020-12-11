New businesses are coming to Haughton. Mudd & Kennon Development announced via Facebook in November that they’ve secured a deal with Johnny’s Pizza House to put a new location near Interstate 20 in Haughton.

This Johnny’s Pizza House will sit prominently in the retail space located on Highway 3227 next to Sonic.

However, Johnny’s Pizza is not the only business coming to that location. In fact, a small three-business shopping center is being built.

“This location will house three separate businesses. A liquor store, a specialty meat store and a Johnny’s Pizza,” said Chris Mudd with Mudd & Kennon Development.

“We look to have the overall shell complete on the building and parking lot paving complete in about three months. The build outs themselves will be done for each individual tenant within 30 days after we finish the shell of the building and the paving. I would assume the tenants will be moving in and open business up in the middle of March,” he added.

Mudd went on to say that Haughton’s community growth is one of the reasons why he chose to build in the town.

“When I moved to the Haughton area about a year ago, I really started looking around and saw an opportunity. Haughton is going to be the next Benton. People are wanting to get out of the City of Bossier and the City of Shreveport. They want to move to Stonewall, Benton and Haughton — and right now, Haughton is more affordable to live [in] than the other two,” Mudd said.

“We also really wanted to give more business and more of an opportunity to the Haughton community,” he added.