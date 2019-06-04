New businesses in Bossier: East Bank adding restaurant, new rock climbing gym and more

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier is known for a growing business community, which means there are a handful of new and exciting businesses that have recently opened or will be opening soon.

The Frozen Pirogue

A new restaurant is slated for East Bank from current tenants BeauxJax Crafthouse and Bayou Axe Co.

Located at 515 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, the Gulf Coast style restaurant/bar will feature oysters served up several different ways, with appetizers, a large selection of daiquiris and full bar. There will also be a covered patio featuring live music every weekend.

“All of us are so in love with the East Bank District. We want to keep putting our hearts into it and helping it grow,” said Jennifer Goodman, co-owner.

At this time, they are gutting the building and working with architects to draw up the perfect set of plans.

“We sit and listen to what our customers say and what they want to see down here and we turn that into reality,” Goodman noted. “The neighbors are great, the vibe is cool, and business is booming in East Bank and we couldn’t be happier.”

The owners of The Frozen Pirogue are Beau Hays and Peanut, from BeauxJax Crafthouse, and Doug Rodgers, and Geno and Jennifer Goodman, from Bayou Axe Co.

No specific opening date has been set, but they are hoping to open in August.

Risen Rock Climbing Gym

Benton residents Jeff and Kelly Phillips and Jeremy and Sara Holt are the proud owners of Risen Rock Climbing Gym. Their mission is to help families grow closer to God and each other.

Not only do they offer Bossier City’s largest indoor rock climbing gym, they also offer aerial yoga presented by Empower Yoga of Benton, regular yoga classes, REFIT classes, birthday parties, parents’ night out events, and a safe and friendly environment for after school.

“We are so excited to provide the community with a place to come, have fun, and leave your worries at the door. It is a wonderful sport for the entire family,” said Kelly Phillips. “We have seen people conquer their fears. If they can gain that hope here, they learn they can overcome any fears in life with love and faith.”

Risen Rock Climbing Gym sits right next door to ChristFit Gym and Fruits of the Spirit at the end of Chinaberry Drive in Bossier City, at 1060 Chinaberry Ln. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Owners, Jack, Mona, and Daniel Gabriel opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Shreveport 2013.

After the success of their Shreveport location, the owners wanted to open another bakery in the Bossier community. They wanted to bring it to this area particularly because of the demand by our guests for another convenient location.

“It has been something we have been working on for a while, so to finally be in Bossier City, we are just so excited. Everyone has also been extremely welcoming as well. It’s a great community and we hope to be apart of that,” said Danni Wilson, manager at Nothing Bunt Cakes Bossier.

The bakery offers 10 different flavor bunt cakes, and four different sizes. They also deliver and can accommodate same day orders even up to 20 minutes notice.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 2501 Beene Blvd, Suite 700 in Bossier City. Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Infinity Nutrition

Husband and wife Jennifer and Brandon Hall, and their daughter Alexis, have been entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industry for the past five years. The Benton residents wanted to own a business where they were doing what they loved, make a bigger impact with people’s nutrition and health, and have their children and grand child with them all the time. Enter: Infinity Nutrition.

Alexis, left, and Jennifer Hall, right. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“Not only do we serve the best tasting healthy meal replacement shakes and sugar-free energy teas, but we also provide coaching and support to achieve any weight management goals. We offer take home products complete with recipes, snack guides, and meal plans to assist you every step of the way,” said Owner Jennifer Hall.

Infinity Nutrition is located at 4726 East Texas St. in Bossier City. They are located in Brandon Square. The same center as Shane’s Seafood and BBQ. Right next door to Tandy leather. They are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.