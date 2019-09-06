New District 5 Bossier Parish School Board member sworn in.

Adam Bass was officially sworn in as the new District 5 Bossier Parish School Board member at the Bossier Parish School Board meeting Thursday night.

After being sworn in, Bass addressed his fellow board members with a message of gratitude. “I’m really looking forward to working with each one of you guys. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve. I’m just so excited and I just can’t wait to serve,” said Bass.

The Bossier Parish School Board District 5 seat became available after the resignation of former school board member Mike Mosura. Following Mosura’s resignation, the school board interviewed 12 candidates for the District 5 seat during a special meeting late last month.

Mosura pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to federal charges of distributing anabolic steroids. He faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote set Mosura’s sentencing date for Dec. 5, 2019.

Mosura was re-elected to his fifth term as a Bossier Parish School Board member for District 5 in January 2019 and was set to serve until Dec. 31, 2022.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, a special election will be held on April 4, 2020, to elect a permanent board member to the district.

In other business, board members recognized Bossier Parish Teachers of the Year for 2019-2020, approved the program of Professional Personnel Evaluation for 2019-2020 and the Support Personnel Evaluation Plan for 2019-2020.