New district 5 representative on BP police jury

Julianna Parks has been named the new District 5 representative to the Bossier Parish Police Jury after a special meeting of the jury Monday. She took her oath of office immediately following the meeting.



Parks was one of three individuals who applied to replace 10-year jury member Jack “Bump” Skaggs who resigned following the June 2 meeting. She will serve District 5 until an October 8 special election when voters will choose a representative to complete Skaggs’ unexpired term.



Parks, an attorney, is a 2006 graduate of LSU’s Paul M. Herbert Law Center and is the founding partner and current managing partner of the law firm Langley & Parks, LLC. After being admitted to the Louisiana Bar in 2006, she served as judicial law clerk to Judge Tom Stagg in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of LA.



She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Bossier Parish Republican Party, and is president of the board of directors for The Gingerbread House, the Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center for abused and neglected children.



She is married to Bossier City City Court Judge Santi Parks and the couple has two sons, Brady and Asher.