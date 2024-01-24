New Exhibition unveiled at BPCC’s Donna Service Gallery

The Donna Service Gallery at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is pleased to announce the opening of their first exhibition of the spring semester, Fell This Land, a series of photographs and literature by BPCC’s own adjunct professor, Tamrin Ingram.

As a Louisiana native, Ingram uses the power of myth and storytelling to explore the impact of rural pesticide pollution on the environment, as well as those living within it. In Ingram’s Artist Statement, she describes her work as “a story of lives lived close to the ground, of a group of people consumed by the state of the earth beneath them in the Cotton Belt of Louisiana. It merges family histories of generational poverty and environmental toxicity with the mythical sentience of the landscape. From writing, photographs, family records, stories and memory, characters emerge, to question their faith as they come to terms with their cursed condition. Spinning these folk tales of a soured paradise, a creation story gone wrong, provides a sense of refuge for me, and a deep connection to the place I come from.”

Lily Thompson, Professor of Art & Humanities and Donna Service Gallery Co-Coordinator, says about the exhibit: “Ingram’s interesting use of light and composition make her photographs unique. As a series, her photographs tell a story that is deeply personal to her. I have always enjoyed narrative art, and the fact that Ingram includes the addition of her own writing in this exhibit makes it special. Yes, viewers can come to BPCC and just appreciate a hauntingly beautiful art exhibit, but if they want to dig deeper, they can (by reading the artist’s writing while viewing her photographs). When people understand the context behind an artwork or series, it enhances their experience of viewing it and hopefully allows them to make personal connections with the work. To me, that is the whole purpose of art. It’s a form of communication between the artist and the viewer. It’s the beginning of a conversation.”

The public is invited to enjoy an opening reception on Wednesday, February 7, from 11am until 1pm. Tamrin Ingram will give an artist talk about her exhibited work and refreshments will be provided.

Title of Exhibition: Fell This Land

Artist: Tamrin Ingram

Dates of Exhibit: January 16 – March 16, 2024

Artist Talk and Gallery Reception: Wednesday, February 7, 11 AM – 1 PM

Location: Donna Service Gallery, John R. McConathy Administration Building (A)

Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Gallery Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8:30 – 3:30 PM

For more information, contact Kelly McDade at kmcdade@bpcc.edu.