New facility in Haughton nearing completion, bringing 25 new jobs

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Construction of Duckwater Services, a $4 million facility in Haughton, is near completion.

The exterior “shell” of the building is nearly complete and the company is currently in the process of installing the equipment that is necessary to operate the facility.

Duckwater Services, along with its tenants, Miller Maintenance Services and Frac-N-Vac Tanks, is being constructed on 10 acres behind Superior Graphix. The company broke ground on April 1 and hopes to be open for business mid- to late August.

“Construction for Duckwater Services is now well underway. I have enjoyed watching them build their facilities and they have been a pleasure to work with. I look forward to seeing them open for business and grow with our community,” said Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks.

The 15,225 square-foot facility will house Duckwater’s commercial tank cleaning services and a commercial waste water treatment operation. Duckwater’s state-of-the-art, onsite treatment plant can treat waste streams from other companies as well as the discharge from its tank cleaning operation.

A second 7,150 square-foot building will be built for Miller Maintenance’s operations.

Mayor Hicks says Duckwater Services and Frac-N-Vac Tanks is expected to bring a combined 25 jobs to the area.

“We expect Duckwater Services to bring a much needed boost in revenue for the Town. Frac N Vac is expected to bring 10 jobs and once Duckwater is at full staff, they expect to have 15 employees,” said Hicks.

Frac-N-Vac will also lease space at Duckwater’s equipment yard for its frac tanks, vacuum boxes, de-watering boxes, poly tanks, and other transportation containers available for rent. Additionally, a tank farm will be available on site.

Established in 2015, Duckwater Services, LLC, based in El Dorado, Ark., operates commercial tank washing facilities in south Arkansas and north Louisiana. Duckwater is capable of cleaning a variety of chemicals, oils, and other non-hazardous substances.

They also offer a wide variety of environmental supplies, spill kits, gaskets and safety supplies.

Permitted and licensed in Arkansas and Louisiana, Duckwater strictly follows all state and federal environmental and safety guidelines concerning waste water disposal and oil separation.