New ground storage tank installation for the Dogwood subdivision will not cause water service interruption

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 is installing a new ground storage tank for the Dogwood subdivision and to facilitate this installation, it will be necessary to isolate our pumps from the rest of the system for a few hours in order to re-configure some piping.



This will be done without any disruption in service the night of Wednesday July 8, by utilizing an interconnection with Highland Water Works. We are not anticipating a need for a boil advisory since there will be no loss of pressure.



Work should only take a few hours, and the Dogwood system should be back on line in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9.

