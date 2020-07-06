From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 is installing a new ground storage tank for the Dogwood subdivision and to facilitate this installation, it will be necessary to isolate our pumps from the rest of the system for a few hours in order to re-configure some piping.
This will be done without any disruption in service the night of Wednesday July 8, by utilizing an interconnection with Highland Water Works. We are not anticipating a need for a boil advisory since there will be no loss of pressure.
Work should only take a few hours, and the Dogwood system should be back on line in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9.
New ground storage tank installation for the Dogwood subdivision will not cause water service interruption
