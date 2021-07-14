New Haughton business honors first responders

Opening a specialty store can be a lucrative, or not lucrative business venture, especially if you live in a town with little competition. When people are looking for foods or ingredients that can’t be found at the corner store or neighborhood supermarket, they typically head to small grocers, also called specialty stores. Such retail establishments sell food and items that are uncommon or not carried by bigger stores.



Since the passing of additional alcohol sales in stores was voted on in 2019 in Haughton, a few local Haughton residents decided to become business partners and open up their own business in a town they have always called home.



Childhood friends Andy Lowrie, Chris Turner and friends, have been looking for a way to open a unique establishment that they can call their own, and for a way to show their support for our local military and first responders. When the passing of additional alcohol sales in stores was voted on in Haughton a few years back, Lowrie started to think of a plan, a plan to bring something new and different to Haughton.



“After they passed the new liquor laws here in Haughton, we started thinking about it. We were at an event one night and started thinking and talking about it, and it kinda just fell together,” said Turner.



After many discussions with friends, Lowrie, a local first responder, asked Turner, a retired US Marshal and Army veteran, to join him as a partner in opening Station 80 Daiquiris, Spirits and Specialty Meats.



While in the planning theme stages of Station 80 Daiquiris, Spirits and Specialty Meats, both Turner and Lowrie knew that they wanted to pay homage to first responders when thinking about the appearance of the building. “We knew we had to stand out from the rest, and we wanted to pay tribute to our first responders. So when we were thinking of themes for the building, we decided to do a play on a old-fashioned style Chicago fire station,” said Turner.



When it came time to decide where to buy their specialty meats and side items, both Turner and Lowrie decided to stick to what they know and who they trust, local butcher, Bellevue Meat and local caterer, A Taster’s Choice. “We have filets, ribeyes, marinated pork chops and smoked sausage from Bellevue Meat. And we have pre-cooked meals such as lasagna, chicken spaghetti, twice baked potatoes and their most popular dish, brisket mac & cheese from A Taster’s Choice Catering,” said Turner.



Station 80 Daiquiris, Spirits and Specialty Meats also carries a variety of different flavored themed Daiquiris.

Wanting to expand their variety of “Spirits” customers can purchase, Turner and Lowrie are currently making plans to bring in craft beer. “Chris and I were talking that we need to go towards more craft beer. There is a lot of craft beer guys in this area,” Lowrie said.



“We have already started expanding our cooler,” he added.



From their past and present career experience, Turner and Lowrie would like for all first responders and veterans to know that Station 80 Daiquiris, Spirits and Specialty Meats, is a store that you can come in and feel not only welcomed, but appreciated.



“We want people to know that we’re huge supporters of the military. We want those people to know that they can feel comfortable coming here and shop. Same thing goes for the fire and police departments. We want them to know that this store, is your store,” said Turner.



Station 80 Daiquiris, Spirits and Specialty Meats is located at 2955 Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA. Hours of operation are : Mon. -Sat. 10:00AM-10:00PM