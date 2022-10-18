New Hires, New Opportunities

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington had the honor of administering the Oath of Affirmation in a

ceremony to five new employees at the Sheriff’s Conference room in the Command Center in Plain Dealing.



The conference room which was filled with sheriff’s office staff, family, and friends, came to support

the five new staff members. Before the ceremony, Sheriff Whittington stressed the importance of having a

support system to help them do this job and to be successful at it.



“Hopefully this is the beginning of a long and productive career here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. I

am always excited to welcome new deputies to our team,” said Sheriff Whittington.



Newly sworn-in sheriff deputies Lance White, Kendra Jackson, Randall Byrd, and Andrew Smith

accepted the call to serve the residents of Bossier Parish and begin their careers at one of the correctional

facilities in Plain Dealing. One part-time, Randall McNemer, will serve on the Courthouse Security Team.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference

in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for you. While deputy positions

require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officer only requires a person to be at

least 18 years old.

The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins by scheduling a test

with the Human Resources Department. You can reach them by calling (318) 965-3459.