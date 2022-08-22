New Hires, New Opportunities

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in

ceremony for two new employees that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies Taylor Crook and Chris Harry took place

in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse Monday morning. “It is an honor

to get to swear you in and help get you started in your new career,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Deputies Crook and Harry will start their careers in one of the three correctional facilities in Plain Dealing.



If you seek a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference

in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has a place for you.



While the deputy position requires an applicant to be 21 years of age, the corrections officer

position only requires an applicant to be at least 18 years old.



The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins by scheduling a

test with the Human Resources Department. You can reach them by calling (318) 965-3459.