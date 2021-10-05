New hours of operation for J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces the new hours of operation for the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The visitor center was previously closed as a COVID-19 precaution. Effective Oct. 7, visitor center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The center offers several interactive exhibits, a multi-purpose theater and educational tours. The district’s Louisiana Field Office recently partnered with the American Millennium Project to assist with operation and exhibit tours.

Visitors must follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidance, including wearing face masks inside and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet between non-family members.

For more information, contact the visitor center at 318-677-2673.

The J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center provides learning opportunities for all ages about USACE’s navigational, recreational and environmental history on the Red River.

Based in Shreveport, Louisiana, the American Millennium Project is an education initiative that develops local history and culture tours at significant community sites across the country.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.