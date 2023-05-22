New Interim General Manager Named at State Fair of Louisiana

State Fair of Louisiana General Manager and President Chris Giordano has

tendered his resignation to the State Fair Executive Board. For the first time in 17 years, there

will be a new leader at the helm of this year’s State Fair.



In a meeting of the Executive Board today, Robb Brazzel was hired as Interim General Manager

and President. Prior to accepting the interim position, Brazzel, an employee of the State Fair

since 2008, worked to secure sponsorships, served as Exhibits and Concessions Manager, and

booked ground attractions and musical entertainment for the fair.



“I’m very excited about this new opportunity,” says Brazzel. “I look forward to meeting all of the

state fair’s partners, sponsors and supporters to tell them about plans for the fair and to remind

them how important all of them are to our continued success.”



Giordano will be officially stepping down on May 31, 2023. “I have thought long and hard before

making this decision and I believe it will be in the best interest for me personally. I have made

this decision due to my desire to seek other opportunities for me and my family at this point in

my life and career.” Many remember that Giordano followed in his father Sam’s footsteps as the

head of the fair, meaning that a Giordano has been leading the state fair for 30-plus years.



“The job of a State Fair General Manager is a challenging one,” says Executive Board Chair Liz

Swaine. “Everything impacts the fair – from bad weather to perception of safety to Covid. It is

remarkable when you consider that the State Fair of Louisiana has only missed two years in its

117-year run- once, during the great Influenza Pandemic in the early 1900s and once during the

Covid pandemic in 2020. It is the intention of the board of directors, and everyone associated

with the fair, to keep it going and growing into the future. We are thankful for Chris’ hard work

over his tenure here and wish him only the very best.”



“We have told Robb and his hard-working staff that everything is on the table in terms of

making the State Fair more streamlined, customer-friendly, data-driven, family-oriented, and

fun and they have a hard deadline – the 2023 State Fair is October 26 – Nov. 12!”



For more information about the State Fair of Louisiana, please visit htps://www.statefairoflouisiana.com/