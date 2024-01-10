New jurors are sworn in to serve Bossier Parish

It’s official: three new representatives have been sworn in to serve on the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



At its Wednesday January 10, 2024 regular meeting, Mrs. Pam Glorioso, Mr. Julian Darby, and Mr. Keith Sutton were sworn in as the new police jurors for the next four years. The three new jurors were sworn in by Jill Sessions, Bossier Parish Clerk of Court. Mrs. Glorioso is the District 9 representative, Mr. Julian Darby is the District 10 representative, and Mr. Sutton is the District 12 representative.



Mr. Darby’s and Mrs. Glorioso’s families have a history of serving on the Bossier Parish Police Jury. Mr. Darby is taking over the same seat his brother Jerome held for 40 years. Mrs. Glorioso, who just retired as the Chief Administrative Officer for Bossier City, is serving in the same seat her father served in for 24 years.



In their first official act, jury members elected Mr. Phillip Rodgers to serve as President and Mr. Glenn Benton to serve as Vice President of the police jury. They also voted to appoint Mr. Butch Ford as Parish Administrator, Mrs. Megan Ramos as the Interim Parish Secretary, and Mrs. Stacie Fernandez as the Bossier Parish Treasurer.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – (Left to Right) Newly elected Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 representative Pam Glorioso, Bossier Parish Police Jury District 7 representative Jimmy Cochran, Bossier Parish Police Jury District 4 representative John Ed Jorden and Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1 representative “Coach” Bob Brotherton being sworn in to office by Bossier Clerk of Court Jill Sessions during the first agenda meeting for the year on Wednesday, January 10.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – (Left to Right) Bossier Parish Police Jury District 2 representative Glenn Benton and Newly elected Bossier Parish Police Jury District 10 representative Julian Darby being sworn in to office by Bossier Clerk of Court Jill Sessions during the first agenda meeting for the year on Wednesday, January 10.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – (Left to Right) Newly elected Bossier Parish Police Jury President for 2024 and District 3 representative Philip Rodgers and outgoing Bossier Parish Police Jury President for 2023 and District 8 representative Doug Rimmer being sworn in to office by Bossier Clerk of Court Jill Sessions during the first agenda meeting for the year on Wednesday, January 10.