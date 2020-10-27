New Library Moving Forward

Plans for a new $9.5 million Bossier Parish Central Library are moving forward.

Director of Bossier Parish Libraries Heather McEntee said bids on construction of the new facility, which will be located on City Hall Dr., hopefully will be advertised sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

“We’re excited about the prospect of providing a state of the art facility for our library patrons,” McEntee said.

Included in the 39,300 square foot facility will be an expanded History Center which McEntee said is designed to become a destination center.

“We want the History Center to be a vital part of the library experience,” she said. “We’re planning to have interactive displays that will bring our history to life.”