New location for fourth of july event

South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth when the annual KTBS Freedom

Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive Fourth of July fireworks

display to South Bossier Park, located on Caplis Sligo Rd. approximately one mile

south of Sligo Rd.



Plans for the fireworks display marks the first time south Bossier will be the site of

a KTBS Fourth of July event. A similar display will be presented simultaneously

on the Red River in Bossier City and at three other locations, including two in

Texas. Fireworks will ignite at 9:30 at all locations.



“This may be the first time some people have seen our facility here, and we think

this is going to be something that will not only bring plenty of families to an

outstanding event but will also introduce them to what our park has to offer,” said

Warren Saucier, supervisor of the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s parks and recreation

department.



Police Jury members voted earlier this month to continue its long-time partnership

with KTBS as a major sponsor of the event.



Representatives of Bossier Parish agencies met Wednesday at the south Bossier

Park with KTBS officials and service providers to get a look at the grounds and go

over plans for the event, including safety and security issues. The South Bossier

Park grounds cover roughly 100 acres.



Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford said the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

and the parish police jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit would provide

security, safety and traffic control. No alcohol will be permitted at the park and

open fires, such as grills, will be discouraged.



“This is a family-focused event and we plan to do everything we can to make sure

everyone can enjoy it in a safe environment,” Ford said. “We’re opening one of our

soccer fields for persons who might want to spread a blanket on the ground or

bring lawn chairs to view the fireworks.”



As a precaution, persons attending the event are urged to consider bringing

protection from the sun and heat. Other safety measures will include the presence

of equipment and personnel from South Bossier Fire District #2 and the parish

EMS. A restroom facility is available at the park and a number of portable units

will be provided.

Food trucks are also being recruited as an added feature.



“We’ve been in contact with a number of food truck operators and there will be a

variety of food and refreshment options for the people who attend,” said Jim Firth,

Bossier Parish Police Jury Purchasing Agent.



Access to the park will begin at 5 p.m. on the Fourth and traffic will be directed to

designated parking areas.