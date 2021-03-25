New Louisiana Sunshine Magazine to Feature All the Best the State Has to Offer for Visitors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Whether dreaming about future travel or actually hitting the road to explore nearby destinations, vacations and getaways are very much on all our minds – especially in the great outdoors. And what better place to explore fishing, biking, scenic road trip-ready byways and outdoor dining (including some of the world’s best seafood!) or just travel with your pod than Sportsman’s Paradise – Louisiana?

The newly debuted Louisiana Sunshine Magazine has all the information you need to start planning your trip, everything from getting to know all the regions of the state (from Natchitoches to New Orleans and Alexandria to Acadiana!) to quirky must-buy souvenirs and great Instagram opportunities.

“We want our visitors to feel right at home by sharing our locals’ insider tips and favorite spots to fish, dine or just de-stress and unwind,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This new magazine shows all the ways you can Feed Your Soul as you explore Louisiana.”

The 108-page publication is filled with dreamy photography and unexpected opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, stay off the beaten bath at unique accommodations and even opportunities to enjoy local wines and beers.

The magazine also features real-life history lessons (no Zoom required!) with museums for every interest and the statewide Civil Rights Trail.

To request your free copy of the Louisiana Sunshine Magazine or check out the digital version, visit LousianaTravel.com.