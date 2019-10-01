New multi-million dollar facility opens in, brings jobs to Haughton

The Haughton community celebrated the grand opening of a highly anticipated new business Oct. 1.

Haughton Environmental, a new $4.5 million facility formerly known as Duckwater Services, opened its doors Tuesday morning.

“We are very excited to develop a first-of-its-kind transportation center in north Louisiana that serves our growing customer base while creating good-paying jobs, new tax revenue and economic development for the town of Haughton and Bossier Parish,” said Clark Burton, Haughton Environmental CEO/Partner. “Haughton Environmental spared no expense in building a high-quality facility, utilizing the best available cleaning and wastewater treatment equipment on the market.”

The 16,000 square-foot facility will offer the only water treatment process of its kind in north Louisiana. The company has the capacity to treat 200 gallons of wastewater per minute from its tank cleaning operations as well as wastewater from other companies.

Haughton Environmental will create 15 new direct jobs with an average wage of $15 – $25 per hour and an annual salary of $50,000 – $70,000 for management positions.

The Haughton community celebrated the grand opening of the new Haughton Environmental facility Oct. 1. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“Haughton is one of the fastest growing areas of our state,” said Louisiana Senator Ryan Gatti (R-Bossier City). “Haughton continues to grow because of great schools, great leadership and great citizens. Haughton Environmental is a first class company that will create good paying jobs. We are excited they chose Haughton and look forward to a great relationship.”

Haughton Environmental’s state-of-the-art, onsite treatment plant utilizes cutting-edge technology to treat the waste streams form other companies as well as the discharge from its tank cleaning operation. Before sending the treated sewage to the Town of Haughton, Haughton Environmental stores and treats the wastewater in four onsite tanks with a total capacity of 612,000 gallons of above ground storage. Its operations will generate new revenue for the Town of Haughton in wastewater charges and discharge fees.

Haughton Environmental. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“I am thrilled to finally see Haughton Environmental opening for business,” said Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks. “I am grateful that they chose the Town of Haughton as their new home and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Haughton Environmental was constructed on 10 acres of land behind Superior Graphix. The company broke ground April 1, 2018.

Permitted and licensed in Arkansas and Louisiana, Haughton Environmental strictly follows all state and federal environmental and safety guidelines concerning waste water disposal and oil separation.