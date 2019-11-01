New north Bossier police jury rep focusing on traffic

One of the newest representatives of the Bossier Parish Police Jury wants to bring the focus of the parish to the traffic concerns in his district.

Chris Marsiglia (R-Bossier City) is the new representative for for District 6. His primary focus coming in as one of four new jurors will be to look at the traffic concerns in north Bossier.

“Our community is growing exponentially and we need a plan in place to deal with the traffic that goes along with that growth,” said Marsiglia.

Marsiglia ran against Greg Nichols (R-Bossier City) in the Oct. 12 election. Marsiglia defeated Nichols by winning 57.59% to 42.41%. Current Dist. 6 Police Juror Rick Avery did not seek re-election.

Reflecting on his win as the new police juror for Dist. 6, Marsiglia wanted to thank all who reside in his district for their support. He also wanted to thank Avery for his many years of service to Bossier Parish.

“I want to let Dist. 6 know I will be their voice. I will devote my efforts full-time to being a police juror and will be available whenever I’m needed,” Marsiglia said. “I’d like to thank Mr. Avery for the 32 years he served Bossier Parish and all of the things he did to help us grow.”

Also, Marsiglia would like to tell the police jury, new representatives, and current representatives, that he is looking forward to working with all of them and learning from their experience.

“From the long-time members, I hope they will impart the knowledge that goes along with their experience to the new members on the board. From the new members, I hope to gain insight into their fresh perspectives and work together for the good of Bossier Parish,” said Marsiglia.

Marsiglia is a native of north Bossier Parish. He attended Allen Military Academy and graduated from Airline High School. He is a retired business owner, having worked in the corporate world for many years.