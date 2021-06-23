New Online Homeland Security Specialist Program at LSU

BATON ROUGE – LSU Online & Continuing Education in collaboration with the LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, or NCBRT/ACE, now offers the first-of-its-kind Homeland Security Specialist program. This online program was designed for law enforcement officers as well as public and private sector safety agents involved in security. This five-course program is also endorsed by the national law enforcement training provider, the National Sheriffs’ Association. This program is a mandatory prerequisite to become a Certified Homeland Protection Professional.

“The LSU Homeland Security MicroCert exemplifies the continued partnership that we share with LSU,” said Michael Brown, director of professional development at National Sheriffs’ Association. “The MicroCert compliments our Global Homeland Protection program giving our members who are looking to re-certify, an additional resource.”

Students can expect the program to offer a look at the role law enforcement plays in protecting the country. Classes will highlight the concepts of preparedness, prevention, and response. Students will also build upon the foundational concepts of domestic law enforcement and learn to apply them to the homeland security mission. An official digital badge co-branded with LSU and LSU NCBRT/ACE will be awarded to those who successfully complete the program to show off their subject-matter expertise.

“It has been a pleasure having our staff work together with LSU Online to further advance a shared mission of optimizing public safety and advancing educational opportunities for those who work in the profession of homeland security,” said Jeff Mayne, director at LSU NCBRT/ACE. “This Homeland Security Specialist Program will advance the knowledge of homeland security professionals coordinated efforts to identify criminal activities and terrorist attacks identifying modern modes of operation that extremists use to plan attacks.”

“The Homeland Security Specialist program will be another helpful and accessible resource that LSU NCBRT/ACE offers for responders and homeland security professionals,” said Jerry Monier, associate director for research and development at LSU NBCRT/ACE. “We’re proud to partner with LSU Online to share our expertise in this field, and we hope students complete the program with the skills and confidence necessary to further their professional goals in the emergency response field.”

Registration for this program is open. There is no application process, so individuals can access the coursework the same day they enroll. The program is self-paced and requires no outside materials other than access to high-speed Internet (Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox recommended), email, MS PowerPoint, and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

“It’s all about providing access to high-quality learning experiences here at LSU,” said Sasha Thackaberry, vice president at LSU Online & Continuing Education. “Developing this unique training program fully online allows individuals to upskill at their own pace while balancing a fulltime job and other responsibilities.”

The first four courses are fully online, self-paced, and asynchronous. After completing the four courses, students can sign up to complete the capstone which is offered quarterly. The next capstone date is July 5.

Learn more about the LSU Homeland Security Specialist program, and register today.

About LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education

LSU NCBRT/ACE is a nationally recognized training center for emergency preparedness and response, located at LSU in Baton Rouge. We are experts in research, development, and education as it relates to areas that impact national safety and security. Our mission is to develop and deliver specialized training, providing the skills necessary to prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex threats and high-consequence events. LSU NCBRT/ACE provides timely and relevant instruction to public and private sector emergency response communities around the world, and we are continuously working to establish innovative solutions for the world’s most pressing issues.

About LSU Online & Continuing Education

LSU Online & Continuing Education supports more than 100 online degrees and certificate programs from the LSU family of institutions. These flexible programs stack together to help advance careers and reach educational goals with no credit left behind. Our mission is to meet learners’ evolving needs by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Programs are designed for online and taught by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Online students will earn the same diploma as their on-campus peers and can expect world-class customer service through personal, concierge-style learner support. Explore our programs today at online.lsu.edu.