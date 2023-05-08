New Posse members

Sheriff Julian Whittington is proud to recognize the newest members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Posse. Jose Alicea, Ophelia Frazier, Sheryl Keller, John Storey, and Dennis Whitmore were sworn-in

Friday, May 5th, in a ceremony at the BSO Viking Drive Substation.



These volunteers will join the ranks of other Posse members who give their time to the citizens of Bossier Parish by completing vacation house checks, directing traffic, conducting funeral escorts and by performing many other duties that help free up regular deputies on patrol.



“I am proud to know that there are people who are still willing to volunteer their time to make Bossier

Parish great, these volunteers provide a service that is invaluable to us all,” said Sheriff Whittington.