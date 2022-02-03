New Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Test Available at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center

Willis-Knighton Cancer Center continues its leadership in the treatment of prostate cancer with PET/CT

imaging using Pylarify,® a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) imaging agent. Pylarify, recently

approved by the FDA, was previously only available in a few research sites in the United States and is now

offered locally at Willis-Knighton.



Pylarify enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or

absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer, says Lane R. Rosen, MD, director of radiation

oncology at Willis-Knighton. “It will give patients more accuracy and clarity on their current and future

diagnosis.”



Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the

United States. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed

with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. Until now, conventional imaging, especially at low PSA levels, has not

been able to identify the location and extent of the disease in many cases of men with a suspected cancer

recurrence.



“This is a valuable tool in diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer,” Dr. Rosen says. “The ability to see

smaller tumors translates directly into earlier detection.”



For more information or to make an appointment, call (318) 212-8056.



To learn more about Willis-Knighton Cancer Center visit www.wkhs.com/Cancer