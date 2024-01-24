NEW RADIO SHOW FEATURES NORTHWEST LOUISIANA MUSIC HISTORY

The state of Louisiana is set to honor its rich musical heritage as it commemorates the 2024 “Year of Music,” as declared by Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, head of the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism office. Among the celebrations is the launch of a Shreveport-based radio program, aptly titled “Louisiana Haywire.”



Recognizing Northwest Louisiana as a longstanding melting pot of diverse musical influences, the program aims to pay homage to its undeniable contribution to the rich tapestry of American music. To join in this musical journey, listeners can tune in to Red River Public Radio (FM 89.9) for the premiere of the “Louisiana Haywire” series, scheduled to air every two weeks starting Friday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m.



Crafted by the talented team of “Shreveporters” Bonne Summers, Dan Garner, and Winston Hall, “Louisiana Haywire” promises an immersive experience. The radio show, not limited to the airwaves, will also be transformed into a podcast series, making it accessible on various digital media outlets.

Local musicians Dan Garner and Winston Hall, distinguished hosts of the initial seven-episode series, bring not only their hosting prowess but also their musical expertise to the forefront. As respected area musicians, they will showcase a repertoire of songs originally performed or written in Northwest Louisiana, including classics like “Suzy Q,” “Hey Mama,” “Cotton Fields,” and more. Additionally, the series will feature engaging interviews with Louisiana music legends and historians, offering listeners an insider’s perspective on the state’s rich musical history.

Featured interviews will include:

Estelle Brown: The last remaining member of the “Sweet Inspirations” who were Elvis Presley’s backup singers from 1969-1977 who lives in Northwest Louisiana. Brown also performed with Van Morrison, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner.

TJ Mandina: local bass guitarist who performed with the original band that made the song “Suzy Q” through the local record label “Checker Records” in 1957 which was later picked up by Credence Clearwater Revival in the 1970s.

Chris Brown: Centenary College archivist and radio music show host for 18 years who is also an avid music collector who enjoys learning and discovering music that has a Shreveport interest whether it is jazz, blues, rock, gospel, or rock and roll.

Alton Warwick: Music enthusiast, Ram Records co-owner, and co-founder of the Foundation for the Arts, Music and Entertainment of Shreveport-Bossier, (along with his now deceased wife Maggie Warwick), that helped to raise funds to save the historic Shreveport Municipal Auditorium from destruction which was the birthplace of the Louisiana Hayride radio and country music show series.

Robin Vosbury: Local guitarist and country music enthusiast who heralds from a long line of country music performers. Vosbury has played for Louisiana Hayride artists such as Slim Whitman and other country music artists such as Jimmy Dean, George Jones, and Randy Travis.

Robert Trudeau: Huddie “Lead Belly” aficionado, music columnist, visual artist, guitar bass player, retired history teacher, and promoter of the nexus of music history in Northwest Louisiana.

For more information, refer to Louisiana Haywire’s Facebook page.