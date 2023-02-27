New recruits begin first day of fire training academy in Bossier City

There’s nothing quite like the first day on the job, and for 14 new fire department recruits, the next 20 weeks will be unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.

The Bossier City Fire Department’s training academy kicked off their class Monday, February 27, 2023 with encouraging remarks from Mayor Tommy Chandler, Chief Brad Zagone, and other senior members of BCFD fire training personnel.

12 of the recruits are training to become members of the BCFD, while two others are working to join the Haughton Fire Department and Benton Fire Departments.

Over the next 4.5 months, the prospective firefighters will undergo Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Hazardous Material (Hazmat) training, and firefighter courses.

The recruits will also experience strenuous physical endurance classes, stress and trauma training, and situational scenarios aimed at teaching them how to cope with making split-second decisions in high pressure environments.

Additionally, the academy involves passing written exams and other testing.

Once the recruits have graduated the academy, they will continue their evaluation for a year under the guidance of a fire training captain, after which they’ll become certified.