NEW RESERVATION SYSTEM WILL MAKE GETTING OUTDOORS EASIER AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS

Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is now easier than ever with the new Go Outdoors Louisiana full service reservation system. The new system features a central reservation system, ability to purchase day use passes, a call center, and golf course management system.

The new online system – www.GoOutdoorsLouisiana.com – offers a streamlined reservation process requiring fewer clicks to book a cabin or campsite. In addition, 360-degree street-view maps with floating-campsite markers allow customers to visualize a campsite before booking.

“We needed a way to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the beauty of our state parks, and this system provides a way for them to do just that. As we get into these summer months, and families are looking for those quick weekend getaways, it now easily accessible at their fingertips. They can enjoy the outdoors and make lasting memories without having to leave Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Other new online enhancements include the ability to purchase annual passes, gift cards, and merchandise online. In addition, there is a dedicated call center staffed with representatives knowledgeable about the Louisiana State Park system, available to assist customers five days a week from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To reserve a cabin or campsite at a Louisiana State Park, go to www.GoOutdoorsLouisiana.com or call the reservation center at 1-833-609-0686. For more information about Louisiana’s State Parks and Historic sites, go to www.LaStateParks.com.