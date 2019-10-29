New restaurant Frozen Pirogue to open this week in East Bank District

The East Bank District has officially another tenant with a Gulf Coast style oyster restaurant and daiquiri bar the Frozen Pirogue.

Located at 515 Barksdale Blvd., the new restaurant rolled out a limited menu and hours Tuesday and Wednesday, with a full opening on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The restaurant will feature oysters served up several different ways, appetizers, a large selection of daiquiris and a full bar. There is also a covered patio featuring live music that is open seating.

The Frozen Pirogue took inspiration from the Beale Street/Burbon Street aesthetic with an elevated menu featuring items such as oysters on the half shell, marinated crab claws, cochon de lait, red fish couvillion, and six signature daiquiris.

The new restaurant is the brainchild of Beau Hays and Peanut, from BeauxJax Crafthouse, and Doug Rodgers, and Geno and Jennifer Goodman, from Bayou Axe Co.

Geno Goodman said that he and Hayes joined forces when they realized someone would come into the space next door and be competition.

Beau says the new venture grew out of the partnership they’ve made with their neighbors at Bayou Axe Co., saying, “While they were doing the build out, we learned a lot about their work ethic and it matched ours. Geno made a joke the first week that they got down here and said, ‘One day, we’re gonna be partners.’”