New Sonic Drive-in coming to Haughton

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A new business will soon open in the Haughton community.

After three years in the making, a new Sonic Drive-In is set to open later this month.

Located at 115 La. Hwy. 3227 in Haughton, right behind Waffle House, the new 1,696 square foot Sonic Drive-In, is anticipated hiring 50 local employees in total filling front of house, cooking, crew leaders and management positions.

Haughton’s new Sonic Drive-In will feature 20 stalls, a patio with tables, and a double drive-through lane.

Paul Reiser, partner at Reiser Group SONIC Management Company, says that he and his fellow business partners saw the growth in Haughton and wanted to be on the front end of the new anticipated developments coming to that area.

“We are very excited that Haughton has reached the point now where it is very attractive to us to open a business. We feel like the commercial corridor is now growing out into the Haughton area,” Reiser said. “With all of the new development that we anticipate coming, we are just trying to be on the front end of all that new development and hopefully we will be a catalyst to spur on more new development out there.”

The Reiser Group is a franchisee of Sonic Drive-In. They own and operate 37 Drive-Ins, the Haughton location being the 38, with 27 located in north Louisiana.

The Reiser Group says there will be opportunity for employment in the community as their goal is to provide an opportunity for their employees to grow.

“One of the main reasons that we build stores is to provide an opportunity for our employees. Out of 37 stores, 34 of the managers started working as an entry level car hopper. And, all of my supervisors started out working at entry level,” said Reiser.

Seeing the continuous growth in his town, Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks is elated that a new Sonic Drive-In will soon be opening in the area.

“I am so glad that Sonic decided to open a location here in the Town of Haughton. We look forward to them being a part of our community and we wish them much success!,” said Mayor Hicks.