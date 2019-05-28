New south Bossier subdivision now adding homes

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Located off Sunflower Road behind Plantation Trace in South Bossier, an estimated 300 new homes are currently being built as part of The Preserve.

The 115-acre master plan community is the newest neighborhood in Bossier that Construction developer, Southern Home Builders Inc., is bringing to residents.

Ranging from 1,200 square feet to 4,000 square feet homes, the subdivision will also consist of a pond, side walks, and walking trails.

The Preserve will have the same set up as the Legacy subdivision in north Bossier.

The subdivision will be divided up into three sections. Each section will have its own designated name and type of home being built.

One section is meant for custom homes. The second section is designed for middle-size homes, and the third section is for smaller starter homes.

“The neighborhood design and styles of homes will cater to each of our clients needs,” said Mary Zagone, sales manager for Southern Home Builders Inc.

Since construction began in October, they have already sold 42 homes and currently have four to five move-in-ready homes built.

“We encourage people if they are really seriously interested to come in because lots are going fast. The build time is within five months, so if you come in today and signed a contract, you could be moving into your new home in September or October,” said Zagone.