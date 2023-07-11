New student orientation more than just information at LSUS

Campus, classes, connections.

When prospective students step onto the LSUS campus for New Student Orientation, the University wants these students to feel at home.

That task falls on the shoulders of the LSUS Recruiting Office, headed by director Shelley Moore and her team of 11 student orientation leaders.

“New Student Orientation is a centralized way for prospective students to meet faculty, advisors, peers, become familiar with our campus and register for classes,” Moore said. “Our goal by the end of the orientation is to solidify the student’s choice to come to LSUS and have them prepared to start college.

“The way we do that is by having them make social connections.”

For more information about the next New Student Orientation session, check out the website visit.lsus.edu.

Orientation is much more than a campus tour, although a walk through the crepe myrtles or peeking inside the Cyber Collaboratory and the Human Performance Lab are highlights of the day.

Students break into groups based on their declared major/college, and orientation leader Natalie Raines said forming social bonds is just as important as any piece of information that is disseminated.

A scavenger hunt across campus is a great way for students to interact with each other and their environment.

“We do ice breakers, and it’s a great way for students to get to know people in their majors,” Raines said.

Moore added that the social component is even more important following the COVID-19 pandemic in which students participated in virtual learning.

“That transition between high school and college can be a real challenge for students these days, especially after COVID,” Moore said. “We still have some students who struggle with face-to-face interaction, so a lot of times, this is literally the icebreaker for them to get over the hurdle and come meet with folks again.

“This alleviates the scary proposition that college is sometimes.”

Another way a prospective student can make that social connection is by finding a student organization during the Student Organization Fair, which is conducted during lunch.

“We always have a wonderful turnout from our campus partners, and students love to talk to them,” Moore said. “Anything from Greek life to the different colleges to the Baptist Campus Ministry sets up tables.

“A connection with a student organization could seal the deal in terms of the student choosing LSUS.”

Students do go through the information carwash, learning about LSUS’s three colleges (College of Arts & Sciences, College of Business, College of Education and Human Development) along with other key services.

“We offer contact information for advisors and deans as well as present information on our three colleges,” said student orientation leader Laura Silva. “We go through how to navigate student websites like myLSUS, Moodle and the LSUS main site.

“Our goal is for them to have everything they need to start classes.”

Key service providers like the Student Success Center, Career Services and Counseling Services present information designed to help the student transition and thrive in their new college environment.

To top off the experience, advisors for each college assist students in finalizing their class schedule.

The New Student Orientation is the final piece of the recruiting process, ensuring students are registered and prepared for their first day.

“It’s so important to get them on campus,” Moore said. “We capitalize on what’s important about LSUS – our great educational opportunities, a smaller campus and the proximity to home but still with the option to live on your own at Pilot Pointe Apartments.

“As a university, we have a lot to offer.”