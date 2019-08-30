New subdivision, commercial development coming to north Bossier near Rosedale

A new subdivision and commercial development is coming to north Bossier.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury approved last week an application for a zoning change on two parcels of land directly north of the Rosedale subdivision located off Airline Drive.

The new subdivision, Canes Landing, is estimated at 161 acres and is proposed to include 452 lots. Each lot will have an estimated 6,000 square feet and will resemble the Rosedale subdivision.

Located at the front part of the second parcel of land will be a new commercial development.

That parcel of land consists of 9.6 acres. Since zoning of that piece of property has been complete, marketing for commercial tenants will take place.

Primary access to the subdivision will be via Airline Drive. However, eventually when construction reaches the back section of the subdivision, there will be access off of Wemple Road behind Rosedale. There will be no access from Rosedale to the new subdivision.

Before any lots can be sold to the community, a few more meetings will need to take place with the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

It is also estimated that Canes Landing will take 25 years to complete as a whole.

Carlotta Askew-Brown, assistant director of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC), said her office is excited to see more growth in north Bossier Parish.

“It does give them some unique problems with traffic congestion, but we are working through it. We are, as always, excited to see new development in Bossier,” she said.