New Teacher Luncheon provides welcome and jump start ahead of new school year

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and business community welcomed more than 150 new teachers to the Bossier Parish educational system last week.

The New Teachers Luncheon was held July 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites in Bossier City.

Teachers received start-up materials and prizes from sponsors in order to help them get started for the school year.

One of those new teachers is Emily Hardin. She will be teaching third grade at Elm Grove Elementary School.

“This luncheon was fantastic. It was a great opportunity to talk with other teachers and see how well the community supports new teachers,” said Hardin.

Also new to the Bossier Parish School System is Kayla Vaughan. Vaughan will be teaching second grade at Sun City Elementary School.

Vaughan thanked the businesses showing their support for teachers by donating door prizes for the event

“It was awesome to see how many businesses in the community support the luncheon by donating different door prizes,” Vaughan said. “Thank you to the Chamber for hosting this event. I think it is awesome to know that people support teachers after everything that has happened the past year with teacher raises.”

During the luncheon, teachers heard an uplifting and inspirational message from keynote speaker Paul Reiser.

“There is something that we use in our businesses, it’s the same thing that you are going to need in your classes. And, that is influence,” said Reiser. “The most successful business leaders that have the most influence are the ones that are servant leaders. They are the ones who say ‘How can I help you? How do I support you? How do I serve you?’”

Sponsors for the event were Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Cyber Innovation Center, and Louisiana Senator Ryan Gatti.