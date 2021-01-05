New town clerk takes the reins in Haughton

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Haughton has a new town clerk in Misty Pee.

Pee’s previous career experience has ranged from business owner, to banking management.

“I co-owned three businesses until 2006 and have been in banking for 20 years. Ten of those years were in management,” said Pee.

With her previous work experience and love for Haughton, Pee hopes to bring new ideas and experiences to Haughton as the new town clerk.

“I hope to bring new ideas and experiences to Haughton as we transition into a city while keeping the ‘small town’ feeling that we take so much pride in having. I am and always will be ‘Haughton Proud’,” Pee said. “I would like to thank everyone for giving me this opportunity to represent the best Town/City in Northwest Louisiana. I am honored to be a part of the future of Haughton.”

Pee is married with two children. One child attends Haughton Middle school and the other is a Freshman at Louisiana Tech.

