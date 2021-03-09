New Vaccine Eligibility

Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards expanded the Covid-19 vaccination eligibility group. The expansion includes those persons over 18 years of age (for the Moderna Vaccine) with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes Covid-19.”

These new conditions include:



Moderate to severe asthma

Cerebrovascular disease

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight

Pulmonary fibrosis

Thalassemia

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Those with the following conditions are also eligible:



Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions

Hypertension

Obesity

Sickle Cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The expansion also includes anyone who works in a congregate living facility such as a shelter, jail, or group home. Vaccines are still available to those 65 years and older, teachers, healthcare workers, law enforcement, and other first responders.

David Raines Community Health Centers will have a DRIVE-THRU VACCINATION EVENT at Pierre Bossier Mall on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 am to 3 pm. Preregistration is REQUIRED at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling 318-227-3354 (phone lines are open 24 hours per day).

Also, vaccine appointments are now available at the David Raines Community Health Centers’ clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Gilliam, and Minden.

Approximately 1,000 first-dose vaccine appointments are available to those who are eligible. Appointments for clinic locations are REQUIRED at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling 318-227-3354(phone lines are open 24 hours per day).

“David Raines Community Health Centers is committed to the well-being of our community. Vaccination appointments are currently open to all adults who are eligible. We will continue to provide access to vaccines as they become available.” said Willie C. White III, CEO, David Raines Community Health Centers.

David Raines Community Health Centers operates six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes.