New Willis Knighton medical office complex planned for Airline Drive and Swan Lake Road

A new Willis Kinghton medical facility is planned for north Bossier, and the property zoning has been changed to accommodate it. The Bossier Parish Police Jury took the action during its meeting Wednesday.

The Jury approved the application of Brian Crawford, Willis-Knighton Health System, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment to change the zoning classification of a certain tract of land being 7.964 acres, more or less, from R-A, Residential Agricultural District, and R-LD, Residential Low Density District, to B-2, Limited Business District, for a Willis-Knighton medical office facility.

“As the Bossier Parish population continues to grow, Willis-Knighton Health Systems wants to ensure convenient access to critical care medical service is maintained,” said Crawford, Chief Administrative officer for Willis-Knighton Health System.

“The Airline Dr. and Swan Lake intersection was chosen as the ideal location due to current and future growth patterns and increased demand for medical services by area residents,” Crawford added.

This new facility will have a similar footprint of the Willis-Knighton Health Systems Palmetto Medical Park.

Representatives with Willis-Knighton Health Systems held a resident meeting with homeowners in the Willow Lake subdivision to discuss their needs and concerns prior to bringing the zoning change to the jury.