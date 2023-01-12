NEW YEAR, NEW PROMOTION ON STAYS IN CABINS AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS

Louisiana State Parks today announced a new year promotion designed to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors and stay overnight in a cabin. Through use of the promo code STAY125, visitors can enjoy a deluxe cabin in state parks across north Louisiana for $125 per night.

“From log cabins at North Toledo Bend to waterfront cabins at Poverty Point Reservoir, each park offers a unique cabin style. We wanted to offer people a fun, affordable way to start 2023 and enjoy our beautiful state parks in north Louisiana for more than one day and make memories that will last for the rest of the year and for a lifetime,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Visitors using the STAY125 promo code must visit between now and February 28, 2023. The offer requires a two-night minimum stay and is valid on new cabin reservations only. The offer excludes Tentrr sites. The promo code can be used for cabin reservations at the following Louisiana State Parks: Chemin-A-Haut, Jimmie Davis, Lake Bistineau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, Lake D’Arbonne, North Toledo Bend, Poverty Point Reservoir, and South Toledo Bend.

Louisiana State Park cabins are equipped with cookware, utensils, towels and linens. Cabin guests only need to bring food and personal items.

Make your reservation today using GoOutdoorsLouisiana.com, our new streamlined reservation system providing easier booking and street-view maps with floating markers to allow visitors to visualize a cabin or campsite before booking.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks, go to LaStateParks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook or Twitter.