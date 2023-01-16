Newest members of Haughton High School Football recognized at banquet

The three most recent inductees into the Haughton High School Football Hall of Fame were recognized at Haughton’s banquet Sunday.

They are David Grappe, Rocky French and Bobby Strogen.

Grappe is a member of the Class of 1979. A defensive end, he was named the MVP of the Class AAA All-State team in 1977.

He was also named the District 1-AAA MVP after making 130 tackles, including 42 for loss. He went on to play at Northwestern State.

Strogen is also a member of the Class of 1979. A running back and linebacker, he was named first-team All-State in 1977 and 1978.

He rushed for more than 1,300 yards in 1978 and signed with Texas A&M.

Grappe and Strogen were both members of Haughton’s 1977 Class 3A state championship team.

French is a member of the Class of 1973. He was a wide receiver, defensive back and punter.

He was named first-team Class AAA All-State in 1972. That season, he had 47 catches for 692 yards. He also had six interceptions.

In 1973, French was a member of Louisiana Tech’s national championship team.

The Hall of Fame Class was selected by a committee made up of members of the Haughton Football Association and former coaches and players.

Here are the previous induction classes.

2019 — Myron Baker, Doug Craft, Joe Delaney

2020 — Seth Holloway, Bobby Ray McHalffey, Dak Prescott

2021 — Alja Delaney, Rodney Guin, Marlon Seets

Also at the banquet, offensive lineman Landry Donaho was the recipient of the 2023 Coaches Award presented by the coaching staff to the senior who most represents the core values of the Haughton football program.

— Featured photo courtesy of Haughton High Football