Newk’s Eatery Celebrates Summer with Red, White & BBQ Campaign

Newk’s Eatery is celebrating the arrival of summer with the launch of its new Red, White & BBQ campaign.

Barbecue season is in full swing, and Newk’s is grilling up several new house-made meals that will be available June 15 through Aug. 26. Guests can skip the grilling and get straight to chilling with friends and family while enjoying these new limited-time items:

Red, White & Blueberry Salad – All-natural chicken, fresh spinach, feta, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

– All-natural chicken, fresh spinach, feta, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon, served with raspberry vinaigrette. The Boss “Q” – A fan-favorite item making its highly-anticipated return, made with All-natural chicken, bacon, Swiss, Fire and Ice Pickles, coleslaw and signature white BBQ sauce on Parisian bread. Newk’s Fire and Ice Pickles are made in-house with hot sauce, a pinch of cayenne pepper, sugar and garlic.

– A fan-favorite item making its highly-anticipated return, made with All-natural chicken, bacon, Swiss, Fire and Ice Pickles, coleslaw and signature white BBQ sauce on Parisian bread. Newk’s Fire and Ice Pickles are made in-house with hot sauce, a pinch of cayenne pepper, sugar and garlic. BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza – All-natural chicken, red onions, mozzarella, bacon bits, garlic oil and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, topped with roasted jalapeños and a drizzle of ranch.

– All-natural chicken, red onions, mozzarella, bacon bits, garlic oil and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, topped with roasted jalapeños and a drizzle of ranch. Newk’s “Q” Macaroni Salad (Side) – Classic macaroni salad made with pimiento cheese, bell peppers, green onions and tossed with signature white BBQ sauce.

(Side) – Classic macaroni salad made with pimiento cheese, bell peppers, green onions and tossed with signature white BBQ sauce. Lemon Cake (Dessert) – Fluffy cake, baked in Newk’s very own bakery, layered with a sweet and tart iced lemon glaze.

Newk’s is also highlighting its Sweet & Spicy BBQ Steak Sandwich, made with medium-rare petite tenderloin steak, roasted jalapeños, provolone and coleslaw, topped with a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce on Parisian bread. This menu item is available all year, but it’s especially delicious during the summer months. And, to help wash all of the barbecue goodness down, guests can fill up Newk’s special Summer Cup with a refreshing beverage. The Summer Cup will be red, white and blue with fireworks in celebration of summer.

To accompany these seasonal specials, Newk’s is launching the Red, White & BBQ Rewards Challenge. Newk’s Rewards members who try all four of the limited-time menu items will unlock a FREE entrée! Newk’s Rewards can be used to redeem free food, exclusive deals, promotions and more.

“The Newk’s ‘Q’ Sandwich is a fan-favorite and guests can’t get enough of our signature white BBQ sauce, so we wanted to expand our menu this summer and offer more BBQ options that our guests will love,” said Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “We look forward to celebrating Red, White and BBQ with our guests this summer!”

To add to the summer fun, Newk’s is partnering with Coca-Colaâ to launch its Backyard BBQ Giveaway! Three lucky Newk’s Rewards members will win a backyard BBQ catering event, which will include 24 Newk’s “Q” Sliders, a side of Pasta Salad, one Whole Cake, Tea or Lemonade, a Coca-Colaâ branded cooler and tumblers. All Newk’s Rewards members will be automatically entered for a chance to win and any new members who join between June 15 and Aug. 26 will also be entered to win. Newk’s will announce one winner each month on the brand’s social pages.

To learn more and find the Newk’s nearest you, visit newks.com.