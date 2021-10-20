Newk’s Eatery Donates More Than $288,000 to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Lori Newcomb, co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder and CEO Chris Newcomb, was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013. One year later, Lori launched the Newk’s Cares initiative with a mission to improve the rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer.

As part of its on-going commitment to this important cause, Newk’s Cares pledged to raise at least $250,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) this September in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. OCRA is the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families.

Thanks to the support of its employees and loyal guests, Newk’s Cares surpassed its goal by raising more than $288,000, bringing its total OCRA donations since 2014 to more than $1.9 million.

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide turned teal – the cause’s signature color – with signage, collectible cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests were offered multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or at NewksCares.com. In addition, 10 cents from the purchase of every Newk’s Cares-themed water bottle throughout the year was donated to OCRA.

And, for the first time, Newk’s designated Sept. 28 as the inaugural “Lori’s Day,” in honor of the Newk’s Cares founder who lost her physical battle with the disease in 2019. On Lori’s Day, Newk’s donated 20% of all systemwide sales to OCRA.

“Lori was a fighter, a true inspiration, and we will continue to honor her legacy and mission through Newk’s Cares,” Chris Newcomb said. “OCRA has made encouraging breakthroughs in drug therapy for ovarian cancer, in addition to educating future medical professionals and advocating for patients, but the fight isn’t close to being over. Newk’s will continue to do everything possible to help prevent women and their loved ones from having to experience the devastation of this disease. Thank you to all of our incredible guests who participated in September’s fundraiser and continue to join us in this fight. We couldn’t do it without you.”

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. Some of the common symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, fatigue, difficulty eating and abdominal pain. To learn more, visit newks.com/newks-cares and follow Newk’s Care’s on Facebook and Instagram.