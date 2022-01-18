Newk’s Eatery Hosts $10K Giveaway to Celebrate Rewards Program Launch

Now through March 6, guests who sign up for Newk’s Rewards will be entered in a $10,000 giveaway! That’s right. Newk’s Rewards members can earn points enjoying the freshest ingredients from their favorite family-rooted quality kitchen, and one lucky winner might even walk away with a huge cash prize!

“We’re very excited to finally roll out a rewards program for our guests,” said Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “The Newk’s Rewards program will be the perfect platform for guests to earn as they indulge in Newcomb Family classics and chef-inspired takes on trending favorites. We look forward to seeing loyal fans across the country join the program, and we can’t wait to give away that $10,000 prize!”

The loyalty program will launch on the new Newk’s mobile app, offering an easier, faster and enhanced online ordering experience. The app will also offer a seamless rewards interface, where guests can earn, redeem and view rewards and benefits, such as:

Earn 10 points for every $1 spent

Redeem points online or in-store for free food

Get a free drink just for signing up

Get a free slice of cake on your birthday

Get a free slice of cake for referring your friends

Exclusive offers and deals

“The new Newk’s app offers a stress-free, leading-edge online ordering and rewards program management experience,” said Vice President of Information Technology Adam Karveller. “Our team put countless hours into finding the right design and functions that guarantees our guests are able to get rewarded for their loyalty as easily as possible!”

In addition to the $10,000 giveaway, Newk’s will have new collectible red Newk’s Rewards cups available for purchase through March 6.

To sign up for Newk’s Rewards, download the Newk’s Eatery app or visit newks.com/rewards. To learn more about Newk’s, visit newks.com.