Newk’s Eatery Starts 2023 Off Hot with New Menu Items

Newk’s Eatery is spicing things up in the kitchen in 2023 with four hot, menu items for a limited time to join its lineup of feel-good comforts.

Starting now, fans of the popular neighborhood-centric restaurant can get a taste of new flavors that come with a kick:

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich — All-natural chicken with hot sauce, bacon, cheddar, Newk’s Hot Honey, mayo, and red chili flakes on Parisian bread.



Hot Honey Italian Pizza — Pepperoni, salami, chili oil, mozzarella, and pizza sauce, topped with pepperoncini, red chili flakes and Newk’s Hot Honey.



Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad — Romaine blend, grape tomatoes, carrots, and green onions, tossed in house-made Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned black beans, avocado, cheddar, Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch, and all-natural chicken, and garnished with crispy tortilla strips.



Spicy BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad — Romaine blend, grape tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, and cheddar, tossed with house-made Spicy Jalapeño BBQ Ranch dressing and topped with warm Spicy Jalapeño BBQ all-natural chicken.

“We’re excited to finally bring the hot honey flavor profile to Newk’s and create an even more craveable chicken sandwich and pepperoni pizza,” said Senior VP of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “Plus, we’re bringing back a fan favorite, the Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad, which has been highly requested systemwide across our social media platforms. Finally, we’re giving our guests a new, unique menu item with the Spicy BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad, which entails our Newk’s chicken infused with spicy BBQ sauce topped warm on a fresh green ranch salad. These hot and spicy recipes are irresistible and will bring our guests coming back for more.”

To learn more about Newk’s menu, visit newks.com.

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business’ Top 250 Chains. Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com, join the e-Club or follow Newk’s on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com.