NFL: Former Parkway star Marshall catches 60-yard pass in preseason debut; Cowboys, Prescott get good news

Former Parkway and LSU star Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three passes for 88 yards in his preseason debut for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Carolina lost to the Indianapolis Colts 21-18 in Indianapolis.

Marshall, who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft last spring, caught a 60-yard pass from P.J. Walker that gave Carolina a first down at the Indianapolis 15. The Panthers eventually settled for a 29-yard field goal.

He also had a 20-yard reception in the second quarter on a drive to another field goal.

Marshall’s final catch was for eight yards on the second play of a 91-yard touchdown drive led by Walker. He was targeted five times in the first half.

At the end of his 60-yard catch Marshall fumbled out of bounds as he was going down next to the sideline.

“I just got tackled,” said Marshall in his postgame press conference. “I did what was best, got close to the sideline, tried to speed up a little bit, but I got caught.”

Marshall lined up on the outside and in the slot when the Panthers went to a three-wide receiver formation. He said he doesn’t care where he lines up.

“It’s football. Coaches put me in position to make plays and I’m going to make that happen,” he said. “I’m just going to do what’s best for me and the team and whatever coach wants me to do I’m going to do.”

Marshall said the speed of the game felt the same as college.

“Coming out of the SEC, closest thing to the NFL so I pretty much think it got me prepared for this level, so I’m just looking forward to learning more things about the NFL as I go along,” he said.

“I’m just going to keep grinding each and every day with the team, just taking everything one day at a time and keep building off everything we got to learn from from today.”

Meanwhile, there was some good news Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, a former Haughton star.

Prescott has been dealing with a right shoulder sprain. According to Nick Eatman of dallascowboys.com, Prescott had an MRI Saturday after the Cowboys returned from a preseason game in Phoenix. The result was positive and Prescott will likely be ready to start the first regular-season game against Tampa Bay Sept. 9 in Tampa.

Prescott did not play in the the first two preseason games.