NFL: Marshall has best game as pro, helps Carolina improve to 3-0

Former Parkway and LSU star Terrace Marshall Jr. had his best game as pro Thursday night in the Carolina Panthers’ 24-9 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Marshall caught four passes for 48 yards. He was second on the team behind D.J. Moore, who caught eight for 126.

The Panthers overcame an early injury to star Christian McCaffrey to improve to 3-0. Houston dropped to 1-2.

Marshall’s first reception for 12 yards came on first down at the Houston 43 on Carolina’s first possession.

Quarterback Sam Darnold capped the 10-play, 88-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Marshall’s second and third catches came on Carolina’s 10-play, 56-yard drive to a field goal that spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters.

He kept the drive alive with an 8-yard grab on third-and-8 from the Carolina 43. Darnold made the throw under heavy pressure, and Marshall made the sure two-handed catch.

On third-and-6 from the Houston 8, Marshall came up one yard short of a first down with a 5-yard catch.

Zane Gonzalez’s 21-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 17-6 lead.

Marshall’s final catch was the longest of his brief career. The 23-yard reception on first down set the Panthers up at the Houston 17.

Darnold scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on third-and-goal from the 1.

In three games, Marshall, a second-round draft pick, has caught 10 passes for 91 yards.