NICERC to host robotics competition for hundreds of area students

The Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit (RARC) will kick off its 2019-2020 competition series with Competition 1 this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Bossier Civic Center.

Approximately 200 elementary, middle, and high school teams from Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Vernon, and Webster Parishes and Bowie County, Texas, will be represented.

RARC is a series of three cyber and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competitions for students in grades 2-12. The competitions build upon one another and allow teams to showcase their STEM and 21st Century skills by competing against other teams within their division. Liberal arts lessons are also integrated to provide a context for the content. The competitions are sponsored by the Cyber Innovation Center’s National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center (NICERC), the City of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Schools, and Caddo Parish Schools.

This year’s theme is Farm to Table. The students will explore concepts like strip intercropping, irrigation, livestock care, and apiculture in addition to robotics while participating in challenges on a competition mat designed to look like a farming community.

Elementary school teams will compete in the morning beginning at 8 a.m. and will receive their awards at approximately 11:15 a.m. The middle and high school divisions will begin at noon with winners announced at approximately 3:45 p.m. The competition is open to the public.

To learn more about RARC, please visit https://regionalrobotics.org/.

