Nicholas Cooksey of Bossier City among recipients of Police Jury Association scholarship

Nicholas Cooksey, a junior history major at Northwestern State University, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Louisiana Police Jury Association.

The scholarship is awarded annually to upper division undergraduates at universities throughout the state. Cooksey was recommended by NSU’s history faculty for the scholarship. Cooksey is a member and interim president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and a member of the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society. He is a current member and former president of Alpha Lambda Delta First Year Honor Society. Cooksey is a senator-at-large on the Student Government Association and was the 2021-2022 SGA commissioner of Academic Affairs. He was a 2021 freshman orientation leader and a member of Demon Volunteers in Progress in addition to serving on several university committees.

“Receiving this scholarship has meant so much to me,” said Cooksey. “I am above honored to have been recommended by the history faculty at NSU for this award. Any college student can tell you how much a scholarship like this can impact their lives and help ease their financial burden and I am certainly no exception. This scholarship has made paying for my fall semester much easier and opened more doors for me academically.”

Professor of History Dr. Greg Granger thanked the Louisiana Police Jury Association for their support of Northwestern State and its students.